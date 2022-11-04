Cops Dressed As Avengers Arrest Drug Dealers In Peru On Halloween

The four officers kicked down a steel door and proceeded to draw their guns on the gang.

Four Peruvian police officers, dressed as characters from Marvel's franchise 'Avengers', broke into a house on Halloween in Peru after being tipped-off about the presence of drug dealers. The officers were dressed in superhero costumes of Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor and Black Widow and blended in with trick-or-treaters during Halloween celebrations to make the massive drug bust, according to news agency AFP.

The operation was conducted on the streets of San Juan de Lurigancho, one of the most dangerous areas in Peru's capital Lima.

The four "superheroes" were members of a special police squad pretending to be doing promotion for a Halloween concert, the police said in a statement on Tuesday. As they arrived at the house, the four friends whipped out special equipment and broke down a steel door, allowing 10 back-up police members to enter and arrest three men and a woman.

Initially, the drug dealers were surprised and thought that it was a Halloween joke, according to the police.

"In this building an entire family was dedicating themselves to the micro-commercialization of drugs. The drugs were going to be sold in a park nearby," police Colonel David Villanueva was quoted as saying by AFP.

It is reported that 3,250 small packets of basic cocaine paste, 287 bags of cocaine and 127 packets of marijuana were seized from the house. In Peru, one kg of cocaine paste sells for roughly $380 (Rs 31,382), while a kilo of cocaine hydrochloride, the purest form, sells for about $1,000 (Rs 82,585).

The operation was named 'Marvel'. Three men and a woman were arrested by the police department.