Cop In US Accidentally Shoots Fellow Officer After Playing A Video Game

Austin Walsh was struck once and died at the scene.

A police officer in Florida, United States, on Saturday accidentally shot and killed his roommate - also a cop - while the pair took a break from playing video games. In a Facebook post, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) informed that the incident took place in Palm Bay. Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy Austin Walsh was accidentally shot by his colleague Andrew Lawson.

Speaking at a news conference, Sheriff Wayne Ivey described the incident as a "clearly dumb and avoidable accident". He said that the two police officers were taking a break from playing online games with friends and were standing and talking together when Mr Lawson, who believed he had unloaded his gun, "jokingly" pointed the weapon at Mr Walsh and pulled the trigger.

The officials said that a single bullet was fired which struck the 23-year-old cop and killed him. Mr Lawson then immediately called 911 saying he accidentally shot his roommate and needed help.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found Mr Lawson "fully distraught and devastated," Mr Ivey said. The Sheriff further stated that the cops found Mr Walsh inside the residence where he "apparently succumbed immediately" to a gunshot wound.

According to Mr Ivey, the two officers were "the best of friends". He said that Mr Lawson is "completely devastated over what happened". However, he also added, "Even with that, there is no excuse for this tragic and totally avoidable death".

Following the incident, Mr Lawson was taken into custody on a no-bond warrant by agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on a manslaughter rap. He turned himself in on Sunday, the officials stated.