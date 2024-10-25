Controversial Poop Statue Near US Capitol Stirs Debate Over January 6 Riots

In the last 10 years, powerful symbols have frequently been used around the world to express popular outrage and protests. One of the more unusual memorials, nevertheless, has just surfaced in front of the US Capitol, which houses the US Congress and is the centre of the federal government.

This unusual sculpture, a massive 'poop statue' that represents the events of the Capitol attack on January 6, has drawn a lot of attention and served as a contentious and enduring reminder of the event's importance in American history.

According to The New York Post, it depicts a large, soft-served turd sitting atop former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk in an apparent dig at former President Donald Trump and the rioters who stormed the seat of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

"This memorial honours the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021 to loot, urinate, and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election," a plaque on the base of the statue reads.

According to The Washington Post, the National Park Service granted the permit request to Civic Crafted LLC. Julia Jimenez-Pyzik, the person who requested the permit, did not reply to text or phone messages seeking comment. The installation will remain on the Mall through October 30, according to the permit.