US Government To Pay $5 Million To Family Of Woman Shot At US Capitol Riot

The Trump administration has agreed to pay nearly $5 million to the family of a woman shot dead by a police officer during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot as she tried to climb through a window leading to the House Speaker's lobby during the assault on Congress by a mob of Donald Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Babbitt's estate filed a wrongful death suit last year seeking $30 million.

The case had been scheduled to go on trial but the US Justice Department reversed course after Trump won the November 2024 election and entered into settlement talks.

The Post, citing two people familiar with the matter, said a settlement had been reached under which the government would pay nearly $5 million to Babbitt's family.

The Capitol police officer who shot Babbitt was cleared of any wrongdoing but Trump has repeatedly claimed the shooting was unwarranted and she was an "innocent" woman.

Babbitt has been cast as a "martyr" by Trump supporters and her estate was represented in the wrongful death suit by the conservative group Judicial Watch.

Trump signed pardons on his first day in office for more than 1,500 participants in the attack on the Capitol by supporters seeking to block certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

The Capitol assault, which left more than 140 police officers injured, followed a fiery speech by then-president Trump to tens of thousands of his supporters near the White House in which he repeated his false claims that he won the 2020 race.

He then encouraged the crowd to march on Congress.

