How A Pizza Box Led To The Arrest Of Chauvinism Poster Child Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania.

Controversial media personality Andrew Tate was today detained by Romanian authorities on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group, according to Reuters. According to several reports, a pizza box helped cops narrow in on Tate's location.

On Wednesday, Andrew Tate was embroiled in a high-profile Twitter spat with teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, an incident which earned him much derision from internet users.

In a desperate retort during the exchange, he posted a video of himself in a Versace robe, smoking a cigar, while an off-camera person hands him two boxes of Jerry's Pizza, a popular Romanian chain.

His arrest, merely a day after posting the video, could have been due to the pizza boxes, reported 9News. The report stated that the boxes may have helped the Romanian police zero in on his location.

The authorities reportedly used the video "as proof he was in the country", stated a report in The Independent.

The Tate brothers have been under investigation by Romanian police since April, according to Reuters. Their lawyer has confirmed that they have been detained.

The former kickboxer has gained notoriety online for his misogynistic remarks and hate speech, and has been banned from a number of social media platforms. He was reinstated on Twitter when Elon Musk took over.

Whether or not it was ultimately the pizza box that led to his arrest, it seems that Greta Thunberg got the last laugh after all. She took to Twitter to share a simple quip about his arrest, "This is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes."