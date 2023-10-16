'Confident' That Israel Will Act Under Rules Of War: Joe Biden

Joe Biden said deploying US troops is not necessary. (File)

President Joe Biden said he is "confident" Israel will act under the rules of war in its conflict with Palestine, and added deploying US troops is not necessary.

In an interview with "60 Minutes," Joe Biden said that while he believes Hamas must be eliminated entirely, there must be a path for a Palestinian state. And he cautioned that the threat of terrorism in the United States had increased due to unrest in the Middle East.

