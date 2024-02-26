'Community Notes Is Failing': Elon Musk Flags X's Fact-Check System

Elon Musk expressed dissatisfaction with a recently purchased Windows PC laptop.

Elon Musk has flagged the failure of the fact-checking system of X (formerly Twitter). In a post, on X (formerly Twitter), he said that Microsoft's “Community Notes is failing here”.

It all started after the Tesla CEO expressed dissatisfaction with a recently purchased Windows PC laptop, which didn't let him use it unless he created an account with Microsoft.

Expressing his concern, the tech billionaire, on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Just bought a new PC laptop and it won't let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up. There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account. Are you seeing this too?”

Claiming the feature to be “messed up”, Mr Musk said that earlier “there used to be an option to skip signing into”.

Responding to his post, X's community notes suggested, “It is still possible to set up the latest version of Windows without a Microsoft account.”

Mr Musk added that “it is not so cool of Microsoft”.

In a follow-up post, he suggested, “I should just make my own laptop???? laptop coming soon?”

It must be noted that as per X, “Community Notes aim to create a better-informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts. Contributors can leave notes on any post and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has also raised concern over Google's Gemini AI, following reports of inaccuracies in depicting historical figures.

Earlier this month, the tech giant launched Gemini AI models for image generation, competing with OpenAI's ChatGPT. However, since the launch, the users have flagged off instances where the model generated historical images with inaccuracies.

Joining the discussion, Elon Musk on Friday, responded to a user's post and wrote, “The problem is not just Google Gemini, it's Google search too.”

In a thread, Mr Musk added, “Which is extremely concerning…”

Before this, Mr Musk also labelled the Gemini AI chatbot as "racist" and "anti-civilisational." He wrote, “I'm glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all.”

As of now, Google has announced a temporary suspension of the feature, with future plans to reintroduce the enhanced version.