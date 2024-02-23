He highlighted the issue, stating, "The problem is not just Google Gemini, it's Google search too."
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently taken a swipe at Google's Gemini AI, the tech giant's latest image generation model, following reports of inaccuracies in depicting historical figures.
Google introduced Gemini AI models for image generation earlier this month, competing with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Since the launch, users have flagged instances where the Gemini AI model returned historical images with inaccuracies.
Elon Musk joined the conversation on Friday, responding to a user's post on X, formerly Twitter. In the post, Gemini generated an image of what was supposed to be George Washington as a black man.
Mr Musk highlighted the issue, stating, "The problem is not just Google Gemini, it's Google search too."
The tech billionaire added that the problem is “extremely concerning.”
This comment came in the wake of the tool showing images with genders and ethnicities that don't match historical accuracy. For instance, it displays World War II soldiers and America's founding fathers as women with diverse ethnic backgrounds, which is not how it happened in reality.
Earlier, Mr Musk labelled the Gemini AI chatbot as "racist" and "anti-civilisational."
He wrote on Thursday, “I'm glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all.”
Mr Musk also criticised Gemini's product lead, Jack Krawczyk, stating, “I'm not picking on some rando. This nut is a big part of why Google's AI is so racist & sexist.”
Now, Google has declared a temporary suspension of the feature, with plans to reintroduce an enhanced version soon.
The Gemini AI, initially launched as Bard, underwent a rebranding earlier this month, accompanied by the introduction of paid subscription plans offering improved reasoning capabilities.