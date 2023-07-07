Twitter Rival Threads To Launch New Features Soon. Check Details

For now, Threads has been launched without advertisements

Over 30 million people have signed up for Threads within the first few hours of its launch. Threads, owned by Meta, is the biggest challenge so far to the Elon Musk-owned Twitter. The app went live on Apple and Android app stores at 2300 GMT on Wednesday in around 100 countries. Despite sporadic reports of temporary glitches, Threads continues to attract millions of users on the social media platform.

As per the recent update, Threads will soon be introducing new features. Some members of the Meta team have spilled the beans. In a post on Threads, Instagram product manager Tom Bender wrote, “We haven't even launched the cool stuff yet.”

“Tom, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, y'all have to add an 8ball pool to this app. I'm dead serious - this alone would kill Twitter,” another user, who presumably is also in the Meta team, replied.

To this, Tom revealed that his colleague Brain Watterson did design and pitch playing 8 ball poll on the application. He wrote, “Believe it or not, @briansw did design and pitch this.”

Brain Watterson, who designed the Threads interface, stated that he still believes “long press on the logo could trigger community 8 ball or pong with a global leaderboard.”

“Still think long press on the logo could trigger community 8ball or pong with a global leaderboard. Honk if you want this,” he replied.

Soon after his thread, many users wrote “honk” in the comments urging Brian to go forward with his idea.

“Yes please,” another reacted.

“Omg…this would actually be (fire emoji)

On Threads, users can post text, links, pictures as well as videos. They reply to or repost messages from others. The application allows users to port over their existing follower lists and account names from Instagram, which is Meta's photo and video-sharing platform that has major brands, celebrities and creators in its 2 billion user base.

For now, Threads has been launched without advertisements, as the focus is to get as many people excited about the product as possible.