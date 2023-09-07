Committed To Ensure India Has Successful G20 This Year: US

White House said that Biden is looking forward to continuing their work with PM Modi in G20 Summit.

The United States is committed to ensuring that India has a successful G20 this year, the White House said on Wednesday.

Responding to a query about US President Joe Biden's view over the achievement of G20 under India's presidency, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the President is looking forward to continuing their work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this week's G20 Summit.

"Look, we commend Prime Minister Modi, in his leadership of the G20 this year, and we are committed to helping ensure that India has a successful G20 host, as they host this year. And so that's going to continue to be our commitment during Minister Modi's visit here in June," Pierre said.

"As you've covered very closely, the president and Prime Minister shared their determination to deliver on shared priorities at the summit. And so the President is very much looking forward to continuing that work with the Prime Minister and other leaders later this week as we head out tomorrow," she added.

US President Joe Biden will travel to India for the G20 Leaders' Summit which is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

During his visit, Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and then for the next two days will participate in the sessions organised in the G20 Summit. And later he will travel to Vietnam.

On the expected issues that PM Modi and Biden will discuss, the White House Press Secretary said that they are committed to making this Summit a successful one.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)