"Come Back When Ready For Peace": Trump's Post After Fiery Meet With Zelensky

"I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Donald Trump said that Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Friday after his angry Oval Office argument with Volodymr Zelensky that the Ukrainian leader is uninterested in peace so long as he has US support in the war with Russia.

Trump added: "He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

