Colombian Man Sets World Record For Longest Single-Arm Handstand

Fitness requires strength, balance and control over the body. Some people demonstrate these abilities by performing difficult physical activities. Nestor Santiago Gonzalez Valero from Colombia achieved a Guinness World Records title by holding a single-arm handstand for 1 minute and 54.50 seconds in Bogota, Colombia.
According to Guinness World Records, Gonzalez Valero achieved the record for the longest duration to perform a single-arm handstand in the male category. He maintained the position for 1 minute and 54.50 seconds.
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Longest duration to perform a single arm handstand (male) - 1 minute and 54.50 seconds by Néstor Santiago Gonzalez Valero (Colombia) 🤸♂️ https://t.co/zqFxk8FfSU— Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 19, 2026
The record was achieved in Bogota, Colombia. He held a one-arm handstand on his right palm for 1 minute and 54.50 seconds, surpassing American Joel Herzfeld's previous record of 1 minute and 48.61 seconds.
Writing to GWR, Santiago explained that his aim was to make a place for himself in his country's history while showcasing the power of discipline in reaching one's goals.
Nestor Santiago Gonzalez Valero's record-breaking single-arm handstand highlights the remarkable levels of strength, balance, endurance and body control that can be achieved through dedicated fitness training. His achievement serves as a reminder that consistent discipline and perseverance can help individuals push their physical limits and accomplish extraordinary goals, inspiring others to stay committed to their own fitness journeys.
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