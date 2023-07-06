Coco Lee Dies At 48: Five Facts About The Singer

Coco Lee attempted suicide on July 2 and slipped into a coma.

Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee passed away at the age of 48, on July 5, after a suicide attempt.

Coco's sister Nancy Lee shared the heartbreaking news with the world through a lengthy Instagram post. While sharing a montage video, Ms Nancy revealed that Ms Coco was “suffering from depression for a few years.” But over the last few months, her “condition deteriorated drastically”.

Despite the fact that the singer was seeking professional help, Coco Lee attempted suicide on July 2 and slipped into a coma. Ms Nancy's statement read, “With great sadness, we are here to break the most devastating news: CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months.”

The statement added, “Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her. On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July 2023.”

Here are five things to know about Coco Lee:

Debut

– Coco Lee dropped out of college and in 1996, she signed a contract with Sony Music Entertainment, reported news agency Reuters.

– That decision changed her fate and it ended up being one of the best-selling albums of 1996 in Asia, the report added.

Career

– Coco Lee's Mandarin album Di Da Di reportedly sold 1 million copies, that too in less than 3 months, the report added.

– In 1999, her single Do You Want My Love charted on the US Billboard charts. Coco Lee also sang the Mandarin version of the movie's theme song Reflection.

Fandom

Coco Lee gained a huge fan following in both Asia and the United States. According to Reuters, Coco recorded 18 studio albums. She has also appeared in films including Lee Xin's directorial Master of Everything and No Tobacco by Stanley Kwan.

Marriage

Coco Lee got married to Canadian Businessman Bruce Rockowitz in 2011. She didn't have any children of her own, she had two step-daughters from her marriage with Bruce.

Tattoo

In an Instagram post on December 31, 2022, Coco Lee gave glimpses of her tattoo. Her caption read, “Love and Faith — my two favourite words that I carry strongly in my heart which I desperately needed to get through this incredibly difficult year.” It added, “Life seemed unbearable at times but I adapted the attitude of a ‘female warrior' to face them head-on fearlessly.”

In the pictures, she was also seen feeding a giraffe and spending time with her family and friends.