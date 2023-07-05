Coco Lee, A Hong Kong-Born Singer Dies At 48

Singer's sisters said that she had been in a coma

Singer, songwriter and actor, Coco Lee has died at the age of 48, BBC reported. Born in Hong Kong, the singer moved to the US as a child and released albums in Mandarin and English.

Born January 17, 1975, in British-ruled Hong Kong, Lee -- who also grew up in California -- gained prominence in the 90s for her strong voice, crescendoing vocal riffs and soulful ballads.

Singer's sisters said that she had been in a coma since a suicide attempt at the weekend. Lee was suffering from depression for a few years, her sisters Carol and Nancy wrote on Instagram. The post says that she tried to take her own life at home on Sunday and was taken to hospital, where she died on Wednesday.

"Not only did she bring us joy with her songs and dances in the past 29 years, but she also worked hard to break new ground for Chinese singers in the international music scene and has been doing her utmost to shine for the Chinese," Lee's sisters wrote.

The singer voiced the lead character in the Mandarin version of Disney's hit film Milan. She also performed a song from the soundtrack of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon at the 2001 Oscars.

In 2011, the singer married Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman who is the former chief executive of Hong Kong supply chain company Li & Fung.

In her final Instagram post, Lee shared tattoos reading "love" and "faith" scrawled on her arms.

"My 2 favorite words that I carry strongly in my heart which I desperately needed to get thru this incredibly difficult year," she wrote in the post, published on the final day of 2022.

"You are not alone, no matter how hard life gets, I'm with u," she wrote to her followers.

According to her sisters, 2023 marked the "30th anniversary of CoCo's singing career".

"We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel," they wrote.

"Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!"