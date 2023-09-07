Close Call For US Woman As Sharp Metal Crashes Into Her Car's Windshield

She suffered only minor injuries and was checked by paramedics on the scene

A 21-year-old woman in the US had a narrow escape when a sharp chunk of metal blasted through her Jeep windshield and impaled itself only inches away from her face. The woman told police she was driving south near Mile 61 on the Maine Turnpike in Gray at about 10:20 a.m. when a vehicle in front of her ran over and kicked up a piece of metal debris.

Images from the scene shared by Maine State Police show the metal piece sticking out of the red Jeep Wrangler on the driver's side. Thankfully, the woman was able to pull over to the side of the road, as per the police.

See the pictures here:

On Tuesday morning State Police responded to a crash near Mile 61 on the Maine Turnpike in Gray. The driver, a 21 year old woman from New Hampshire was traveling SB when a vehicle traveling in the same direction in front of her ran over and kicked up a piece of metal road debris pic.twitter.com/3heM5tKux2 — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) September 5, 2023

She suffered only minor injuries and was checked by paramedics on the scene. Troopers safely reunited her with her family upon leaving the crash scene. Owing to the accident, one lane was shut down for approximately 1 hour.

Internet users who saw the pictures were left terrified and were happy and relieved to know that the woman was safe.

One user wrote, ''Lucky had a guardian angel.'' Another commented, ''Most terrifying and it happens too often.''

A third said, ''Glad she's ok! She should play the lottery!'' A fourth added, ''Never assume that things are just fine for the cars in front of you. Leave room. Remember the old adage of a car's length per 10 mph of speed. If you don't have a patient on the table, throttle back. Arrive in one healthy piece.''