Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Fined For Disobeying Police During Protest

Greta Thunberg was charged for failing to leave when ordered to do so by police. (File)

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was found guilty of disobeying a police order to leave a climate protest in the southern city of Malmo on June 19 and was sentenced to pay a fine, TT news agency reported on Monday.

Greta Thunberg admitted that she had been part of the protest and disobeyed the police order but pleaded not guilty and said that she was acting out of necessity.

"My actions are justifiable," Ms Thunberg told the court, according to the Sydsvenskan newspaper. "I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term."

The fine will be based on Ms Thunberg's reported income and it was not immediately clear how much she would have to pay.

Greta Thunberg was part of a group of protesters that blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour. She was charged for failing to leave when ordered to do so by police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)