"Clear Violation": Israel Says Hamas Returned Old Hostage Remains

Israel said on Tuesday that a set of partial hostage remains returned by Hamas the previous day belonged to a dead captive recovered by the military around two years ago.

"After completing the identification process this morning, it was found that last night remains belonging to the fallen hostage Ofir Tzarfati, who had been returned from the Gaza Strip in a military operation about two years ago, were returned," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

Netanyahu's office said that "this constitutes a clear violation of the agreement" by Hamas and that Netanyahu would meet with heads of the defence establishment "during which Israel's steps in response to the violations will be discussed".

