Cigarette, Electric Fault Possible Causes Of Notre-Dame Fire: Officials

French investigators indicated there was no evidence to back up any theory of "a criminal origin" to the fire.

World | | Updated: June 26, 2019 19:40 IST
Paris prosecutors ruled out any criminal intent behind the Notre-Dame fire. (File)


Paris: 

A badly stubbed-out cigarette or an electrical fault could have started the devastating fire that ripped through Notre-Dame cathedral in April, Paris prosecutors said Wednesday, ruling out any criminal intent.

French investigators were examining many hypotheses "including a malfunctioning of the electrical system or a fire which started with a badly stubbed-out cigarette", said a statement, indicating there was no evidence to back up any theory of "a criminal origin" to the fire.



