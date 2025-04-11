Born With Rare Condition, Chinese Woman Wears Jewellery-Like Breast

A Chinese woman struggling with undersized chest muscles found a way to boost her confidence. She wears a prosthetic breast made from pink gemstone and silver on her chest and calls it her "second heart," the South China Morning Post reported.

Xuan, 22, was born with Poland Syndrome, a rare congenital condition that caused one of her breasts to be underdeveloped. She said she often avoided wearing certain clothes, like camisoles, that made her self-conscious.

Ms Xuan tried various ways to make her chest appear more balanced, but nothing worked. As a teenager, she underwent reconstructive surgery, but it failed. She even spent three years wearing a plaster corset in an attempt to reshape her body.

Due to her slim build, Ms Xuan wasn't eligible for fat grafting surgery.

She said she felt embarrassed about her body and would even stuff her bra to make her breasts look normal.

Ms Xuan, who recently graduated from a master's programme at Kingston University in London, said that her schoolmates used to make fun of her as she looked different from her classmates.

She added that some of her classmates even made fun of her disability, saying it might be the reason her father left her.

So, one day she came across Chinese jewellery maker Yvmin, who helped her with jewellery-like prosthetics that helped her regain her confidence, the report added.

She said, "If every person is an apple, then God must have bitten us because we are sweeter."

According to reports, Poland Syndrome occurs in about one in every 30,000 births and affects males twice as often as females.

Although it has no impact on life expectancy, patients are frequently recommended to have reconstruction or implant surgery to help with breathing issues and appearance.