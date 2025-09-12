Chinese Woman Trapped In -20 Degree Celsius Freezer Rescued Just In Time By Delivery Man

A woman in China narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation after becoming trapped in a commercial freezer, according to South China Morning Post. Thanks to the quick response of a delivery rider, she was rescued just in time.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 31 in Hunan province, central China. The woman, surnamed Chen, was working alone in the cold storage area of her logistics company. While moving goods into the freezer, she failed to follow the standard safety protocol, which requires at least two people to use the small access door. Instead, she fully opened the main door and accidentally locked herself inside after shutting it tightly to prevent warm air from damaging the products, as per the SCMP.

Unaware that the backup release switch was broken, Chen soon realized she was trapped in the 20-square-metre freezer, which was set at minus 20 degrees Celsius. Dressed in summer clothes and without her phone, she began to panic. The freezer's remote location and soundproof design made it nearly impossible for anyone to hear her cries for help.

In desperation, she used a heavy box and then her slipper to knock on the door, hoping someone would pass by. Fortunately, a delivery rider named Liu Xu was nearby and heard the faint sound. Due to the nature of his work, Liu said he is always alert to his surroundings and stopped to investigate.

Chen had been trapped for around 20 minutes before Liu freed her. She was severely cold and took two hours to recover. In gratitude, Chen presented Liu with a red pennant (a traditional Chinese symbol of thanks), flowers, food, gift money, and even offered him a share in her company.

Chen, a mother of two, said her biggest fear while trapped was for her children-one in secondary school and the other only five years old. She acknowledged her mistake and urged others to regularly inspect equipment and follow safety procedures.

Online users praised both Liu's alertness and Chen's heartfelt response. One person commented, "This didn't just save Chen, but also protected her children's future."