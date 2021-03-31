Chinese Vaccines Show Safety But Lack Data: WHO Experts

Chinese vaccine makers have applied for the UN health agency's emergency use listing

WHO vaccine experts today said an interim analysis of clinical trial data from two Chinese Covid-19 vaccines showed they demonstrated "safety and good efficacy", but that data was lacking.

"The vaccines demonstrated safety and good efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 disease but both vaccines lacked data in older age groups and in persons with co-morbidities," the World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) said, after Sinovac and Sinopharm submitted data in applications for the UN health agency's emergency use listing.

