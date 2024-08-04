Chinese University Announces New Degree In 'Marriage' Amid Falling Birth Rates

The degree, offering matchmaking and wedding planning courses, will enroll 70 students this year.

In a bid to promote China's positive marriage and family culture, the country's Civil Affairs University recently announced a new undergraduate program focused on marriage, called "Marriage Services and Management." The program comes at a time when China is facing a decline in new births, closely tied to falling marriage rates, Independent reported.

The undergraduate program, set to open in the Beijing institution this September, seeks to ''cultivate professionals to develop marriage related industries and culture'', according to state media. The program, which begins enrolling students this September, will recruit 70 undergraduates across 12 provinces in 2024, vice president of the university Zhao Honggang told local media.

About the program:

The program aims to cultivate professionals to develop marriage-related industries and cultures and to promote China's positive marriage and family culture.

The program will cover topics such as family counseling, high-end wedding planning, and the development of matchmaking products.

Graduates of the program will have career opportunities in industry associations, matchmaking agencies, wedding service companies, and marriage and family counseling organizations.

Notably, China's population has declined for the second consecutive year, primarily attributed to a persistent drop in birth rates. Despite the relaxation of the one-child policy in 2016, allowing couples to have up to three children since 2021, marriage rates have continued to plummet. This trend has been ongoing for nearly a decade, with 2022 marking a record low in marriages. Consequently, the birth rate has halved since 2016, reaching a critically low level in 2023.

China's economic slowdown appears to be a significant factor in the declining marriage rate among young people. With rising concerns about job security and financial stability, many young people are hesitant to commit to marriage. The country's slowing economy has led to reduced job prospects, lower wages, and decreased consumer confidence, making it challenging for young adults to feel financially prepared for marriage and starting a family. Additionally, the high cost of living, including housing and healthcare expenses also contribute to the delay or avoidance of marriage.

Several users on China's social media platform Weibo ridiculed the announcement with one writing "It's time to start a state owned marriage agency."

Others questioned the need for such a degree. "This industry is not just a sunset, it's doomsday," one wrote, while another commented that "Learning this major is really unemployment after graduation."