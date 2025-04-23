Chinese Teacher Fired For Dating Students Under False Name, Age And Job

A Chinese teacher was dismissed from his job at a university and expelled from the Communist Party after he allegedly used a false name to date several students.

The teacher, surnamed Wu, spent the last eight years teaching economics at Liaocheng University Dongchang College in Shandong province, Eastern China.

During this time, he dated over 10 students faking his name, age, job, and family history, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The students were not from his university, but in dating them, he broke the varsity's disciplinary policies.

A tip-off letter further revealed that Wu compelled a young woman to abort her pregnancy at the beginning of this year.

Wu told the woman that his father threatened to kill him if the woman did not get an abortion, and that his parents wanted him to find a girlfriend from a wealthy family.

Wu allegedly embraced other identities while dating since he knew those women did not meet his parents' standards, the letter revealed.

In a statement on April 13, Liaocheng University Dongchang College said it had opened an investigation following a tip-off letter regarding Wu.

The school concluded that Wu's concealment of his identity while dating female students from other universities had a "vicious impact" on society.

The school decided to terminate him, cancel his teaching credential, and expel him from the Communist Party, the statement said.

In response, Wu expected that the school would discipline him for his actions.

"If I am fired, I will go to work in Jinan (the capital of Shandong province), or go abroad," he is believed to have told the whistleblower who made the tip-off letter public.

