US Teacher, 33, Arrested For Having Sexual Relations With 17-Year-Old Student

A Spanish teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having a sexual relationship with a student during his time at a California school, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's office said. Dulce Flores, 33, has been teaching at the Riverbank High School since 2016, and she allegedly had a relationship with a 17-year-old male student, The New York Post reported.

The police said they were working with the concerned people to ascertain all the facts and have communicated with the families of students enrolled in Flores' classes to reduce "any disruption to their instruction for the remainder of the academic year."

Superintendent Constantino Aguilar said, "It is truly unfortunate for our district to face a situation like this."

Flores was taken into custody at her residence on Tuesday and charged with illegal sexual activity with a minor at the Stanislaus County Jail. She was being held on a $20,000 bail.

The Riverbank Unified School District said in a statement that Flores was placed on leave while the probe was underway, according to a report in The Modesto Bee.

It's the second such case from the Riverbank High teacher in the past two years. In December 2023, the school reported that Logan Nabors, a girl's basketball coach, was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student from 2017 to 2018. Nabors was 23 at the time.

In another similar story, a 35-year-old arts and language teacher at Barbers Hill School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, was charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a male student and placed under arrest.

According to court documents, Molly Colleen Spears allegedly used text messages and a commercial internet service to get in touch with the student.

Ms Spears reportedly turned herself in to the police, almost a year after an arrest warrant was issued for her following an indictment. The alleged incident took place on June 12, 2023.