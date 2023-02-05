Live: US Fighter Jets Shoot Down Chinese Balloon Over Atlantic Ocean

A Chinese balloon, roughly the size of three buses, has been tracked in US airspace, the Pentagon said on Friday. It asserted that the Chinese aircraft has surveillance capabilities.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cancelled his upcoming historic trip to Beijing as a sign of protest against the intrusion of US airspace by China.
China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into US airspace.
On Saturday, US President Joe Biden released a short statement saying that "we will take care of it." Both the White House and the Pentagon said that the Chinese balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.
US local media reported that in a "national security effort", three US airports were shut down and the suspected spy balloon was shot down off the country's east coast.
The US today shot down a Chinese balloon off the country's east coast, American media reported, hours after President Joe Biden vowed to "take care" of the suspected spy device.
President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the United States is "going to take care of" a suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been tracked flying across the United States.
A Chinese spy balloon was flying over Latin America, the Pentagon said Friday night, one day after a similar craft was seen over US skies.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday told a top Chinese official that it was "irresponsible" of Beijing to send a surveillance balloon over US soil as he explained why he postponed a visit.
The Chinese balloon, of the size of three buses, laced with a significant number of payloads will probably be over the United States for a few days, the Pentagon said on Friday asserting that it has surveillance capabilities.