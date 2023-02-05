Live: US Fighter Jets Shoot Down Chinese Balloon Over Atlantic Ocean

Efforts are ongoing to recover the debris of the Chinese aircraft. (Representational)

A Chinese balloon, roughly the size of three buses, has been tracked in US airspace, the Pentagon said on Friday. It asserted that the Chinese aircraft has surveillance capabilities.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cancelled his upcoming historic trip to Beijing as a sign of protest against the intrusion of US airspace by China.

China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into US airspace.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden released a short statement saying that "we will take care of it." Both the White House and the Pentagon said that the Chinese balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.

US local media reported that in a "national security effort", three US airports were shut down and the suspected spy balloon was shot down off the country's east coast.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Chinese balloon in US airspace:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 05, 2023 02:08 (IST) US Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Off Carolina Coast

The US today shot down a Chinese balloon off the country's east coast, American media reported, hours after President Joe Biden vowed to "take care" of the suspected spy device. The US today shot down a Chinese balloon off the country's east coast, American media reported, hours after President Joe Biden vowed to "take care" of the suspected spy device.

Feb 05, 2023 02:08 (IST) US Going To Take Care Of Chinese Balloon, Says Joe Biden

President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the United States is "going to take care of" a suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been tracked flying across the United States. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the United States is "going to take care of" a suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been tracked flying across the United States.

Feb 05, 2023 02:06 (IST) After US, 2nd Chinese Balloon Spotted In Latin America: Pentagon

A Chinese spy balloon was flying over Latin America, the Pentagon said Friday night, one day after a similar craft was seen over US skies. A Chinese spy balloon was flying over Latin America, the Pentagon said Friday night, one day after a similar craft was seen over US skies.

Feb 05, 2023 02:06 (IST) Antony Blinken Slams China After Spy Balloon Found Over US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday told a top Chinese official that it was "irresponsible" of Beijing to send a surveillance balloon over US soil as he explained why he postponed a visit. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday told a top Chinese official that it was "irresponsible" of Beijing to send a surveillance balloon over US soil as he explained why he postponed a visit.

Feb 05, 2023 02:05 (IST) "It's Airship": China "Expresses Regret" On 'Balloon' Entering US Airspace

China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into US airspace. China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into US airspace.

Feb 05, 2023 02:05 (IST) Chinese Balloon, As Big As 3 Buses, Likely To Be Over US For A Few Days

The Chinese balloon, of the size of three buses, laced with a significant number of payloads will probably be over the United States for a few days, the Pentagon said on Friday asserting that it has surveillance capabilities. The Chinese balloon, of the size of three buses, laced with a significant number of payloads will probably be over the United States for a few days, the Pentagon said on Friday asserting that it has surveillance capabilities.