'Irresponsible Act': Blinken Slams China After Spy Balloon Found Over US

Antony Blinken scrapped the China trip aimed at easing escalating tensions between the 2 global powers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday told a top Chinese official that it was "irresponsible" of Beijing to send a surveillance balloon over US soil as he explained why he postponed a visit.

In a phone call with Wang Yi, Blinken noted China's "statement of regret but conveyed that this is an irresponsible act and a clear violation of US sovereignty and international law that undermined the purpose of the trip," a State Department statement said.

