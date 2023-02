This comes a day after a similar craft was seen over US skies. (File)

A Chinese spy balloon was flying over Latin America, the Pentagon said Friday night, one day after a similar craft was seen over US skies.

"We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement, without specifying the balloon's exact location.

