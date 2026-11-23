Suspected Chinese spies may be using fake job offers to get information from current and former US government employees. They are reportedly setting up fake consulting companies and posting job openings on platforms such as LinkedIn to approach people who may have access to sensitive government information.

A CNN investigation has found that this operation is much bigger than what was known earlier. The investigation included interviews with 12 people who were approached by these companies and an analysis of websites suspected to be fake.

The people being targeted are not just government employees. Journalists, trade consultants and other professionals who may know important information about the US are also being approached.

The FBI had earlier taken down 13 websites in June. Officials said these websites were linked to fake consulting companies. Investigators believe that several similar websites are still operating.

Max Lesser, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, has found more than 100 other web domains that have similar features. Many of them were still active months after he first reported them in November 2025.

"Those 13 domains are just the tip of the iceberg," Lesser told CNN. He said shutting down these websites was important but not enough to stop the operation.

China has denied the allegations. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said, "China opposes vilifying China by peddling the so-called ‘Chinese spy' narrative."

The investigation comes at a time when thousands of people have left their jobs in the US federal government. Many were fired, resigned or left during President Donald Trump's first year back in the White House.

Some of these employees had security clearances and worked in areas related to national security. This made them possible targets for foreign intelligence agencies looking for information about the US government.

Former officials said that China and Russia increased their efforts to contact such people, especially those who had lost their jobs or were worried about being fired.

A former senior US intelligence official said the mass layoffs had created an unnecessary risk. "We created a vulnerability that was not necessary," the former official told CNN.

Holden Triplett, who earlier worked as the director of counterintelligence at the National Security Council, said the government could help former employees by offering background checks on companies before they accept job offers.

He also said that people who leave government jobs may not have the same access to information that helps them check whether a company or a person contacting them is genuine.

The fake companies approach people by using artificial intelligence and stolen identities to create professional-looking websites. They then post job advertisements for consulting work, often offering good money.

The job openings are usually related to China, international affairs or other policy matters. They are posted on career platforms such as LinkedIn. People with experience in the US government, military or intelligence agencies may find these jobs attractive. Some apply without knowing who is actually behind the company.

In some cases, they are asked to prepare research reports without being told who the final client is.

The information collected from one person may not seem very important. When several people submit reports on different subjects, the company can build a much clearer picture of US government policies and its security plans.

Triplett said even people who are careful about not sharing classified information could unknowingly reveal useful details through their work.

In 2018, a Singaporean man named Dickson Yeo set up a fake company and posted job advertisements to approach people in the US.

According to the US Justice Department, 90% of the resumes he received were from US military and government employees who had security clearances. Yeo later pleaded guilty to acting as an agent of Chinese intelligence. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison.



