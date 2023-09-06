Chinese Restaurant Sparks Outrage After Staff Caught Mixing Orange Juice With Mop Sink Water

Tianye Restaurant apologised after facing widespread backlash.(Representative pic)

A restaurant in China has sparked outrage online after an employee was caught on camera mixing tap water from a floor mop sink with orange juice. According to the South China Morning Post, Tianye Restaurant, a popular chain in eastern China, has since apologised after facing widespread backlash.

The food hygiene scandal erupted when a customer at the restaurant discreetly recorded an employee placing a large pot of concentrated orange juice into a basin used for washing mops and adding tap water. According to the outlet, in the clip, mops and brooms were also seen hanging next to the basin, and a dustpan filled with rubbish added to the unsettling scene.

The gravity of the situation became evident when the employee noticed the customer filming her and hastily transferred the juice mixture into a serving pot. Other staff members attempted to prevent the filming, but the damage had already been done.

"They just use tap water to make orange juice for us," the man shouted to other diners in the video. "You are letting so many customers down," he added.

This incident particularly struck a chord in Wenzhou, where the free orange juice is popular with children and teenagers. Taking to social media, residents expressed their anger and demanded accountability.

In response, Tianye Restaurant issued a statement on August 26. It apologised for the incident and blamed it on a lack of supervision and a relaxed management style at the chain eatery involved.

Further, according to the outlet, the restaurant also informed that it has demoted the restaurant's manager and suspended the employees involved. The eatery also enrolled the accused staff in a comprehensive food hygiene training program.

Meanwhile, Chinese social media erupted with one user saying, "This is vicious and disgusting! It deserves fierce condemnation". Others also highlighted the need for stricter penalties to deter such food safety violations. "The fact that the cost of committing this crime is low and the punishment is too light are the reasons for myriad food safety scandal," they said.

