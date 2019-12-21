Xi Jinping Told Trump US Interference Harming Chinese Interests: Report

Hope US prevents bilateral relations and important agendas from being disturbed: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday that US comments and actions regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are harming ties between the two economic giants, state media reported.

In a phone conversation with Trump, President Xi "noted that the US behaviors have interfered in China's internal affairs and harmed China's interests, which is detrimental to the mutual trust and bilateral cooperation", state news agency Xinhua said.

China hopes Washington will "seriously implement the important consensus" that the two leaders have reached over various conversations, "pay high attention and attach great importance to China's concerns, and prevent bilateral relations and important agendas from being disturbed", President Xi was reported as saying.