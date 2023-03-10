'Be Calm; Keep Determined..': Xi Jinping's New Foreign Policy Mantra

Xi Jinping has been handed the third term as the president of China (File)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has introduced a new 24-character phrase which reflects its foreign policy principles.

According to Moritz Rudolf, a fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center of the Yale Law School, the new phrase might become China's new foreign policy mantra.

“On Monday, Xi Jinping introduced a 24-character phrase that is likely to develop into the new foreign policy mantra,” Mr Rudolf tweeted.

On Monday, Xi Jinping introduced a 24-character phrase that is likely to develop into the new ???????? foreign policy mantra.



What is it?

Why is it relevant?



Short ???? pic.twitter.com/SJha0Ou3Ar — Moritz Rudolf (@MoritzRudolf) March 9, 2023

Xi Jinping, as per Mr Rudolf, stated that “with risks and challenge increasing”, “Be calm; keep determined; seek progress and stability; be proactive and achieve things; unite (under the banner of the party); and dare to fight.”

With risks & challenges increasing, Xi stated



沉着冷静 Be calm,

保持定力 keep determined,

稳中求进 seek progress & stability,

积极作为 be proactive & achieve things,

团结一致 unite (under the banner of the party),

敢于斗争 & dare to fight



(loose translation) — Moritz Rudolf (@MoritzRudolf) March 9, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Rudolf shared the 24-character strategy of former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping. His phrase read, “Observe calmly; secure our position; cope with affairs calmly; hide our capacities and bide our time; be good at maintaining a low profile; and never claim leadership."

Compare this to Deng Xiaoping's 24-character strategy



冷静观察 Observe calmly

稳住阵脚 secure our position

沉着应付 cope with affairs calmly

韬 光养晦 hide our capacities and bide our time

善于守拙 be good at maintaining a low profile

决不当头 never claim leadership — Moritz Rudolf (@MoritzRudolf) March 9, 2023

Mr Rudolf said that the characters in the phrase are “framed in the context of the (People's Republic of China) PRC's past achievements (e.g., fight against poverty. He added, “They acknowledge the complexity of the current domestic and international environment highlighting a need to prepare for black swans and grey rhinos.”

The 24-characters are framed in the context of the PRC's past achievements (e.g., fight against poverty). They acknowledge the complexity of the current domestic and international environment highlighting a need to prepare for black swans (黑天鹅) and grey rhinos (灰犀牛). — Moritz Rudolf (@MoritzRudolf) March 9, 2023

Quoting a video by China's state-run news agency Xinhua, Mr Rudolf wrote, “Today, it is not enough to follow (Deng's) "securing our position" approach. There is a need to be proactive.

He added, “Unity and daring to fight (& being good at it) will enable the PRC that nothing can stop it moving forward”.

A Xinhua video puts it this way: Today, it is not enough to follow (Deng's) "securing our position" (稳住阵脚) approach. There is a need to be proactive. Unity and daring to fight (& being good at it) will enable the PRC that nothing can stop it moving forward. — Moritz Rudolf (@MoritzRudolf) March 9, 2023

The research scholar further said that the new characters have “both a domestic and a foreign policy dimension”. Highlighting the contrast from and reference to Deng Xiaoping's strategy, Mr Rudolf added, “I expect we will hear much more about the foreign policy dimension”.

He said, “The grey rhino appears to be an increasingly likely US and China war”.

The 24-characters have both a domestic and a foreign policy dimension. Given the sharp contrast from and reference to Deng's 24-character strategy, I expect we will hear much more about the foreign policy dimension. The grey rhino appears to be an increasingly likely ????????????????war. — Moritz Rudolf (@MoritzRudolf) March 9, 2023

Xi Jinping has been handed the third term as the president of China on Friday. The 69-year-old was also unanimously re-elected as the head of China's Central Military Commission.