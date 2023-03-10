"Be Calm; Keep Determined..": Xi Jinping's New Foreign Policy Mantra

'Be Calm; Keep Determined..': Xi Jinping's New Foreign Policy Mantra

Chinese President Xi Jinping has introduced a new 24-character phrase which reflects its foreign policy principles.

According to Moritz Rudolf, a fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center of the Yale Law School, the new phrase might become China's new foreign policy mantra.

“On Monday, Xi Jinping introduced a 24-character phrase that is likely to develop into the new foreign policy mantra,” Mr Rudolf tweeted.

Xi Jinping, as per Mr Rudolf, stated that “with risks and challenge increasing”, “Be calm; keep determined; seek progress and stability; be proactive and achieve things; unite (under the banner of the party); and dare to fight.”

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Rudolf shared the 24-character strategy of former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping. His phrase read, “Observe calmly; secure our position; cope with affairs calmly; hide our capacities and bide our time; be good at maintaining a low profile; and never claim leadership."

Mr Rudolf said that the characters in the phrase are “framed in the context of the (People's Republic of China) PRC's past achievements (e.g., fight against poverty. He added, “They acknowledge the complexity of the current domestic and international environment highlighting a need to prepare for black swans and grey rhinos.”

Quoting a video by China's state-run news agency Xinhua, Mr Rudolf wrote, “Today, it is not enough to follow (Deng's) "securing our position" approach. There is a need to be proactive.

He added, “Unity and daring to fight (& being good at it) will enable the PRC that nothing can stop it moving forward”.

The research scholar further said that the new characters have “both a domestic and a foreign policy dimension”. Highlighting the contrast from and reference to Deng Xiaoping's strategy, Mr Rudolf added, “I expect we will hear much more about the foreign policy dimension”.

He said, “The grey rhino appears to be an increasingly likely US and China war”.

Xi Jinping has been handed the third term as the president of China on Friday. The 69-year-old was also unanimously re-elected as the head of China's Central Military Commission.

