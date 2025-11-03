Chinese Pet Owners Pray To Dog God For Their Pet's Health

Young pet owners across China are taking their dogs to worship the Dog God, Diting, to pray for their pet's health, safety, and happiness. According to a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP), a special pagoda dedicated to Diting at the scenic Jiuhua Mountain in Chizhou city, located in eastern China's Anhui province, has become a gathering place for dog lovers.

The site, believed to be China's only pagoda that honours animals, has turned into a symbol of devotion and compassion between humans and their pets.

Citing a legend, the SCMP report said that Earth Store Bodhisattva, renowned for protecting souls and warding off calamities, raised a white dog, which accompanied him throughout his spiritual journey. When the Bodhisattva attained enlightenment on Jiuhua Mountain, the dog transformed into the divine creature Diting.

Diting is believed to have a unique appearance, having the head of a tiger, one horn, dog ears, the body of a dragon, and the tail of a lion.

Diting is considered a symbol of wisdom, justice, and loyalty and is believed to be able to distinguish between good and evil through his extraordinary hearing and understanding of the human mind, reported South China Morning Post.

In honour of this legendary protector, a pagoda with a stone statue of Diting was built on Mount Jiuhua. Over time, the site became a magnet for devotees from across China, many bringing their pet dogs to pay their respects to the Dog God. Tickets for adults cost 70 yuan (Rs 887), while pets are admitted free.

On October 26, a woman named Wu Suowei visited the sacred site with her Shiba Inu dog, Duobao, which was suffering from a stomach ailment, said SCMP. The area around the pagoda was filled with offerings of dog food and snacks, while many pet owners sat on the green grass with their dogs, praying. Wu laid Duobao on a prayer stool and knelt beside him, praying to Diting for his recovery. She also circled the pagoda three times with his dog, seeking the deity's blessings for his good health.

After the prayer, Wu placed Duobao's collar and leash in incense ashes for a few moments, as it is believed to protect pets from getting lost.