Chinese Martial Arts Star Suffers Broken Cheekbone In Global Power Slap Contest

A Chinese contestant's defeat in a world slapping competition has caused widespread discussion on social media after he suffered a broken cheekbone. The event, known as "Power Slap", is a global contest where two opponents take turns slapping each other in the face. The competition took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 31, reported South China Morning Post.

According to the rules of Power Slap, two opponents stand face to face, with one player holding their hands behind their back and the other delivering an unstoppable slap.

In the first round, China's Zhao Honggang was left with a bleeding brow and a swollen right eye after being struck by his opponent, Muhammad Amantaev from Kazakhstan, according to Red Star News.

In the third round, Zhao was knocked out and lost consciousness. The event's medical team later diagnosed him with a broken cheekbone and a wound that required five stitches.

35-year-old Zhao reassured his followers on social media a few hours after the competition and said that he had received a few stitches near his eye, and that imaging tests confirmed that he had not suffered a brain injury.

He mentioned that he was now doing well and thanked everyone for their support.

Zhao is the first Chinese athlete to participate in the Power Slap competition. He is also the ninth-generation successor of the Qi family's Tongbai Boxing, a branch of traditional martial arts recognised by Chinese authorities as a national-level intangible cultural heritage. Tongbai Boxing is more than 2,000 years old and was inspired by the movements of monkeys.

With 1.5 million followers, Zhao is famous for showcasing his kung fu skills on variety shows. He has amazed audiences by breaking bricks with his bare hands and has won several championships in domestic martial arts competitions.