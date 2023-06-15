Chinese Influencer, 21, Dies After Attempting To Lose 90 Kg At Weight Loss Camp

At the camp, she participated in high-intensity workouts

A 21-year-old Chinese influencer died after attempting to lose 90 kilograms (200 pounds) at a weight loss camp in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, New York Post reported.

Her death was confirmed by her family in a post on her Douyin page, the Chinese version of TikTok.

''Thank you to everyone for your support and love for Cuihua. Our child has gone to heaven, and we are still processing all of this. We hope that people won't be misguided by malicious individuals for their entertainment, which could harm parents and families. Let our child rest in peace, thank you!'' the statement read.

The cause of death is yet unclear, however, the woman had reported to the hospital because she felt unwell after exercising.

Notably, the influencer, known as Cuihua, had joined one of China's weight loss camps, where her daily life focused purely on fitness. At the camp, she participated in high-intensity workouts and also a healthy eating regimen to facilitate her weight loss.

She documented her daily routine in over 100 videos, which included high-intensity cardio, and strength training workouts such as battle ropes, and weightlifting. The influencer had close to 10,000 followers on Douyin.

Shanghai Morning News reported that the influencer ate ''very little food'' as she was on a strict diet consisting of coarse grains, cabbage, eggs, and fruit at the Xi'an camp. In addition to exercising during the day, she also worked out in the evening and appeared to be struggling throughout in the videos.

The exercise enthusiast claimed she lost 80 pounds (36kg) in six months, of which she lost 57 pounds (25kg) in the first two months with an overall goal of shedding 200 pounds (90kg).

Her death has now sparked a debate on Chinese social media, with many blaming the weight loss camp for ''pushing her too hard'', and questioning the safety of her training regimen.

"Such weight loss is too fast, and the heart can't keep up,'' wrote one user, while another commented, ''It can't be high-intensity all at once, the heart and knees can't stand it, and it is easy to die suddenly.''

A third added, ''These coaches really don't have any comprehensive knowledge, and they think they are all sports school trainees.''

According to a 2020 Report on the Status of Nutrition and Chronic Diseases in China, over half of the country's adults were overweight or obese.