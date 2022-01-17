China's Xi Jinping Warns Of 'Catastrophic Consequences' Of Confrontation

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Monday against confrontation between major powers.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Monday that confrontation between major powers could have "catastrophic consequences" in a speech to world leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum.

"History has proved time and again the confrontation does not solve problems, it only invites catastrophic consequences," he said, according to an official translation of the speech which was streamed online.

