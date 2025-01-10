China's Xi Jinping To Send Top-Level Envoy To Trump's Inauguration: Reports

Chinese President Xi Jinping will send a high-level envoy to US President-elect Trump's inauguration.
Beijing:
Chinese President Xi Jinping will send a high-level envoy to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Beijing has told Trump's transition team that the official would attend instead of Xi, the report said, citing several people familiar with the talks.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world