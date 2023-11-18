China's Qi Jia Withdraws From Miss Universe Competition. Here's Why

Qi Ji will represent China at the Miss Universe competition next year.

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe is scheduled to take place at El Salvador's Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena on November 18. However, the Chinese representative, Qi Jia, had to withdraw from the beauty contest at the last minute due to visa complications.

The official Instagram page of Miss Universe China, in a statement, said, “The Miss Universe competition areas will be held from November 15 to November 18. The organising committee and the champion Ms Jia Qi applied for visa procedures as soon as her crowning was announced, and actively prepared for the global finals, however due to late issuance she flew to El Salvador as soon her visa was granted missing more than a week of activities making her impossible to compete at this year's international event. The 2023 Miss Universe China will represent our homeland at the Miss Universe 2024 competition next year! She will continue her full training to demonstrate what she is capable of. We thank the fans for all the support she has received worldwide!”

They said that Qi Jia's journey in the competition would continue, assuring that China would still be represented in the Miss Universe 2024 competition by the winner of the 2023 Miss Universe China pageant.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will feature contestants from 90 countries, all vying for the coveted title to succeed R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States. The organisers have outlined a comprehensive selection process, incorporating personal statements, in-depth interviews, and presentations in evening gowns and swimwear, to determine the next Miss Universe.

Shweta Sharda is India's representative at the Miss Universe 2023 contest. Born in Chandigarh, the 23-year-old model earned the title of Miss Diva Universe in a challenging competition last year, standing out among 15 other contestants.

In India, you can catch the final competition on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X, formerly Twitter, account starting at 6:30 am IST on November 19.