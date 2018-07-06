China's First Home Built Aircraft Carrier To Embark On Second Sea Trial

The ship is China's second aircraft carrier after the Liaoning, and its construction began in 2013 (File)

China's first indigenously built aircraft carrier is set to embark on its second sea trial after the 50,000-metric tonne vessel successfully completed the first one, according to a media report.



The outfitting work on the aircraft carrier Type 001A was completed yesterday, making the ship ready for its second sea trial.



The carrier's first sea trial was from May 13 to 18, and the success of the first trial proves that the process could be accelerated, a military expert said.



"The carrier's surface doesn't show any big changes, and the outfitting work is primarily for inspection and maintenance. After the first sea trial, the ship's instruments collected data and information, so its equipment must be adjusted based on the data," said Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator.



"The carrier can be delivered to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy as soon as possible," Song told state-run Global Times.



After a five-day sea trial, the carrier had returned on May 23 to the Dalian Shipyard in the Northeast China's Liaoning Province to finish its remaining outfitting work.



A report from wenweipo.com said the carrier has been moved out from the dock and is ready for its second sea trial.



"Although China already has one aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, in service, it does not mean the second one can skip steps during the sea trials," Song said.



"The Liaoning helps China gain experience in testing a huge warship like an aircraft carrier, so it can accelerate the progress for the next one, but progress has to be made step by step," Song added.



