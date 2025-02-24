Advertisement

Xi Jinping Holds Phone Call With Russia's Putin: State Media

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke over the phone on Monday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state media reported.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
Beijing:

"On the afternoon of February 24, President Xi Jinping spoke upon invitation with Russian President Vladimir Putin," state broadcaster CCTV said.

