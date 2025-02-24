Xi Jinping Holds Phone Call With Russia's Putin: State Media

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
Beijing:
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke over the phone on Monday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state media reported.
"On the afternoon of February 24, President Xi Jinping spoke upon invitation with Russian President Vladimir Putin," state broadcaster CCTV said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world