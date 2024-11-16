Advertisement

"China Willing To Be Partners, Friends With US": Chinese Envoy

The Sino-US partnership is never a zero-sum game, China's ambassador to Washington said, adding that they have great potential to work together.

"China Willing To Be Partners, Friends With US": Chinese Envoy
China and the United States have concerns for each side, the envoy said.
Shanghai:

China is willing to be partners and friends with the United States, China's ambassador to Washington said, seeking to strengthen dialogue between the world's two largest economies.

China has no plan to surpass or replace the United States, Xie Feng said in a speech in Hong Kong on Friday, addressing Chinese officials and the U.S. ambassador to China.

The Sino-US partnership is never a zero-sum game, Xie said, adding that the two nations have great potential to work together on areas including trade, agriculture, energy, artificial intelligence, and public health.

"China and the United States have concerns for each side," Xie said. "It is entirely possible to bring issues to the table to communicate frankly, seek solutions on an equal footing."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

