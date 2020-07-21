China Will Strive To Make Up Economic Losses Caused By Coronavirus: Xi Jinping

The government will make fiscal policy more proactive, China media quoted Xi Jinping as saying

China will strive to make up economic losses caused by the coronavirus epidemic and achieve good results for growth this year, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday, according to state TV.

The government will make fiscal policy more proactive, and prudent monetary policy more flexible, China Central Television cited Xi as saying in a meeting with corporate representatives from Hikvision, Goertek, Panasonic China and others.

Xi said China will fully take advantage of its huge market in the face of rising protectionism, a slowing global economy and shrinking global demand, according to the report.

