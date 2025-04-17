Advertisement

China To Integrate AI In Education Reform Bid

Promoting AI would help cultivate the basic abilities of teachers and students, said the Education Ministry.

Read Time: 2 mins
China To Integrate AI In Education Reform Bid
China to integrate AI in school curriculum.
Hong Kong:

China will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) applications into teaching efforts, textbooks and the school curriculum as it moves to overhaul education, authorities said in an official paper released on Wednesday.

The move targeting pupils and educators across primary, secondary and higher levels comes as the world's second-largest economy looks to boost innovation and find new sources of growth.

Promoting artificial intelligence would help "cultivate the basic abilities of teachers and students," and shape the "core competitiveness of innovative talents," the education ministry said.

For students, such basic abilities range from independent thinking and problem-solving to communication and cooperation, it said in a statement on its website.

Use of artificial intelligence would also lead to more innovative and challenging classrooms, it added.

The effort comes after Chinese universities launched AI courses and widened enrolment after the DeepSeek startup drew global attention in January with the launch of a competitive large-language model cheaper to develop than U.S. peers.

That month China also unveiled its first national action plan to attain a "strong-education nation" by 2035, aiming to harness innovation efficiencies in reaching the goal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

AI, China
