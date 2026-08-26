China Tests Stealth Anti-Ship Missile Designed To Evade Radars: Report

China has test-fired a stealth anti-ship cruise missile, bearing a black coating to evade radars, a media report said on Wednesday.

The missile, identified as a new variant of the YJ-18A with a black radar-absorbing finish, would improve penetration and visual camouflage over deep water, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted military experts as saying.

During a missile test in an unknown sea area, a missile was fired from a navy ship's vertical launch system for an extreme-performance test of a new type of anti-ship missile, the Post said.

Footage was released by state broadcaster CCTV last Saturday highlighting the missile's black coating.

Experts identified the missile as a variant of YJ-18A, the anti-ship missile that cruises at subsonic speed before making a supersonic terminal attack, often equipped on the 7,500-tonne Type 052D and 12,000-tonne Type 055 destroyers, the report said.

The black coating was a type of stealth coating with strong radar-wave-absorbing properties, reducing the amount of radar energy reflected to enemy radar and making the missile harder to detect, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military commentator and former People's Liberation Army instructor, told the Post.

Song said the black coating also served another purpose.

"Don't assume that the sea is always blue; in fact, the colour of the deep sea can be quite dark, even approaching black. So it provides both radar stealth and visual camouflage by matching the colour of the sea," he told the Post.

"What matters most for an anti-ship missile is its ability to penetrate enemy defences," Song said, adding that there were two ways to do this: through stealth and through high-speed flight - and the YJ-18A combined both.

"In its terminal phase, it can penetrate defences at supersonic speed while also employing stealth. Maintaining stealth throughout its flight can further improve its ability to penetrate enemy defences, particularly when striking large surface vessels," Song said.

The original YJ-18, derived from the Russian 3M-54E submarine-launched anti-ship missile system, has a range of 540km.

It has a cruise speed of 966km/h, and when approaching a target, its warhead can accelerate to Mach 3 speed, according to a state-run China Daily report.

The Chinese military in recent years is focusing more on stealth technologies, including fighter aircraft and naval frigates.

This includes sixth-generation stealth aircraft, alongside stealth drones, naval aviation and technologies intended to detect or defeat enemy stealth aircraft.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)