China Teacher Who Asked Students To 'Eat Pig Brains' Fired

Some students were shocked by the behaviour of the teacher. (Representational Pic)

A teacher at a vocational school in China has been fired for using derogatory language towards students and making inappropriate comments about their intelligence. The incident took place at Anhui Senior Industry Technical School, an institution for skilled labour education in southeastern China's Anhui province, according to South CHina Morning Post (SCMP). The incident took place on October 9 when the teacher, with surname Sun, became frustrated with students who failed to follow his instructions despite multiple reminders. He had instructed students to prepare a photo and attach it to a sheet of paper for an upcoming physical check-up scheduled for October 10, the outlet said.

When some students failed to meet the deadline and claimed they hadn't taken the photo, Mr Sun became enraged and began berating them via text message. He questioned their abilities, asking if they had anything in their minds besides mobile phones and criticised their inability to handle such a simple task. He even suggested that they should consume pig brains to improve their intelligence.

One shocked student, referred to as Zhang, confronted the teacher, asking why he was behaving this way and reminding him of his role as a teacher. In response, Mr Sun insultingly referred to Zhang as a dog, said the SCMP report.

Screenshots of conversation between the teacher and his students were shared online, leading to outrage on social media. Public pressure forced the school to ask the teacher to publicly apologise to his class and provide a written apology to the student he had insulted.

Subsequently, the school held a meeting to address the situation, resulting in Mr Sun's termination. His dismissal generated significant attention online, with many expressing anger over his behaviour. Critics argued that he was unfit to be a teacher, and the incident highlighted the ongoing issue of physical and verbal abuse by educators trending on social media in China.