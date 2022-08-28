What White House Aide Said On US Warships Transiting Taiwan Strait

China-Taiwan Conflict: China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory.

The passage of two US warships on Sunday through international waters in the Taiwan Strait is "very consistent" with the US "one China policy" and seeking a free and open Indo-Pacific, a White House official said.

"This was planned long ago," John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson, said on CNN, of the first transit of the strait by US warships since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, enraging China.

The passage by the two vessels is "very consistent with our one China policy, very consistent with our desire to make sure that we can continue to work toward a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.