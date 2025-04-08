China Says Won't Bow To Fresh Trump Tariff Threat

China said Monday it would not cave to pressure or threats after US President Donald Trump vowed additional 50 percent tariffs on its goods if Beijing did not retract planned countermeasures.

"We have stressed more than once that pressuring or threatening China is not a right way to engage with us. China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," Liu Pengyu, spokesman for Beijing's embassy in the United States, told AFP.

