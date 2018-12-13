China Says Two Canadians Suspected Of Threatening National Security

China confirmed on Thursday that two Canadian nationals are being investigated on suspicion of engaging in "activities that threatened" national security.
Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and business consultant Michael Spavor were put under "compulsory measures" on Monday in different regions, said foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang, who did not explain if the measures mean that the men are arrested.
