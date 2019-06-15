China Says It Supports Suspension Of Hong Kong Extradition Bill

China has called the decision an attempt to "listen more widely to the views of the community and restore calm to the community as soon as possible."

World | | Updated: June 15, 2019 16:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
China Says It Supports Suspension Of Hong Kong Extradition Bill

Hong Kong has said the divisive bill that would allow extraditions to China would be "suspended".


Shanghai, China: 

China's government said on Saturday it supported the decision of Hong Kong's leader to suspend an unpopular bill that would allow extraditions to China and which sparked a week of protests.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman called the decision, announced hours earlier by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, an attempt to "listen more widely to the views of the community and restore calm to the community as soon as possible."

"We support, respect and understand this decision," ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a statement.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Hong Kong extradition billHong KongChina

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsMG Hector ReviewIndia vs PakistanLED TVTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................