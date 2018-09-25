China Protests After US Approves $330 Million Military Sale To Taiwan

Taiwan says US decision will help the island strengthen its defence capabilities. (Representational)

The US State Department has approved the sale to Taiwan of spare parts for F-16 fighter planes and other military aircraft worth up to $330 million, prompting China to warn on Tuesday that the move jeopardised Sino-US cooperation.

US military sales to self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, is an irritant in the relations between the world's two largest economies. Taiwan would still need to finalize details of the sale with US companies.

"This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security and defensive capability of the recipient, which has been and continues to be an important force for political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region," the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement issued on Monday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that US arms sales to Taiwan were a serious breech of international law and harmed Chinese sovereignty and security interests.

China strongly opposes the planned arms sales and has already lodged "stern representations" with the United States, he told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

