China Man Accused Of Domestic Violence Refuses Divorce, Flees Courtroom With Wife On His Back

A dramatic scene unfolded in a Chinese courtroom when a man, Li, forcibly carried his wife, Chen, out to avoid getting divorced. According to the South China Morning Post, Chen had filed for divorce, citing domestic violence and alleging Li's aggression when intoxicated. The couple, married for 20 years with two sons and a daughter, resides in Sichuan province. Despite Chen's claims, the court initially denied the divorce, suggesting reconciliation was possible due to their "deep emotional bond" and Li's reluctance.

However, Chen appealed, leading to a second trial where Li's emotions got the better of him. He lifted Chen off the floor and fled the courtroom with her on his back, leaving his wife screaming. Court bailiffs swiftly intervened, reprimanding Li. Later, on September 12, Li apologized in writing, acknowledging his excesses and vowing not to repeat them.

''In my emotional agitation, I mistakenly thought I was about to divorce the appellant, so I carried her out of the courtroom, ignoring the instructions of the judges and court officers who tried to stop my extreme actions. I now realise the seriousness of my mistake and its negative impact. I guarantee that I will never repeat this mistake in the future,'' he wrote.

Surprisingly, the couple decided not to proceed with their divorce. Despite Chen's initial allegations of domestic violence and her appeal to end their 20-year marriage, she chose to give Li another chance.

The court's decision has sparked widespread concern and dissatisfaction online, with many people questioning the court's understanding of domestic violence and the legal system's handling of such cases. This isn't an isolated incident, as domestic violence remains a pervasive issue in China. According to the All-China Women's Federation, 30 per cent of married women reported to have experienced domestic violence and 60% of female suicides are attributed to this very issue.

One user said, ''If he can carry her out of the courtroom in public, what might he do in private.''

Another commented, ''What does it mean that the relationship has not broken down? Does it only count if someone was beaten to death?''

A third added, ''Oh my God! How could they not grant a divorce in this situation?''